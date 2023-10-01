Arsenal & Tottenham told to pay record fee to sign Gimenez

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware that they will have to spend a fee of at least £34m to sign Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam.

After enjoying a promising debut campaign at the De Kuip Stadium last term, helping his side win the Eredivisie title, the 22-year-old has started the new campaign brilliantly, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in six league appearances.

So, it appears after being impressed by the Mexican’s recent performances for Arne Slot’s side, several Premier League clubs have expressed their interest in signing him, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

Both North London clubs are seemingly looking to sign a new striker in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their frontline. Several players are currently on their radar with Ivan Toney being among them but, Gimenez is now emerging as a serious option.

Krabbendam has recently reported (via Voetbal4u) that Feyenoord aren’t likely to let their star man leave for cheap and they want a club ‘record’ fee to sell the attacker.

The journalist further claims that Slot’s side could demand at least £34m but the fee could rise up to £43m if he continues to perform at his best.

Krabbendam said:

“I wouldn’t say twenty million euros. That’s heading towards 40, 50. There was already a lot of interest in him last summer. They are trying to make him Feyenoord’s record transfer.”

It has been suggested that Chelsea are also eyeing a swoop for him so the London clubs could find themselves in a three-horse race to sign Gimenez next year.

The 22-year-old still has four years left in his current contract so Feyenoord are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in. Therefore, Arsenal or Tottenham will have to spend big to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window if they formalise their interest.

Gimenez is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box and also can finish off his chances.

The Mexican is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether either North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.