Mikel Arteta reveals injury scare for Saka and Jesus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has raised doubts over the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus following the 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The London giants climbed to 3rd in the table after a resounding victory over the Cherries. Saka continued his fine form with his 5th goal of the campaign. He opened the scoring with a close-range header.

Saka was substituted in the 76th minute at the Vitality Stadium, but it was not before he picked up a knock. The Englishman was caught by a late challenge from Cherries left-back Milos Kerkez.

The 22-year-old was spotted hobbling off the pitch and speaking after the game, Arteta said that Saka’s concern was due to a stamp, but not in the same area as the foot injury sustained last weekend.

The Arsenal manager provided further worrying news by revealing that Gabriel Jesus was limping after the match. The Spaniard added that the duo will need to be assessed to find out the exact issues.

He told the club’s official website: “I don’t know yet I haven’t had a chance to speak to him, I think this one was a stamp, it wasn’t the same area, I don’t know and Gabi was limping after the game, let’s see how they are.”

Possible injuries

Saka was absent for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Brentford due to a foot issue, but he recovered before the Bournemouth game. Arteta had the opportunity to take him off after Arsenal took a 3-0 lead in the 53rd minute, but he persisted with the winger until he picked up a knock.

The club are now sweating over the fitness of their club graduate, who has had a tremendous start to the campaign. Saka has been brilliant at the beginning of the current season with 5 goals and 4 assists from 9 appearances. Arteta will be hoping that he makes a quick recovery.

Arsenal face Lens in the Champions League in midweek before a crucial Premier League game against Manchester City at home on Sunday. They certainly need Saka for both fixtures. Arsenal also face an anxious wait over Jesus’ fitness. He only recently returned after a knee surgery.