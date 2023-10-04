Man Utd contemplating January swoop for Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a January swoop for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, as per the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old joined the Merseyside club back in 2020 from Carlisle United. Upon moving to Goodison Park, the Englishman struggled to find his feet in the new surroundings for the first few years.

So, he was sent out on loan a couple of times to play regularly and develop his career. After enjoying a breakthrough campaign with PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan deal last term, Branthwaite has now established himself as a regular member of Everton’s first eleven this season.

It seems after being impressed by the youngster’s recent displays, Man Utd have opted to register a firm interest in signing him to bolster the defence.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Man Utd are planning to strengthen their backline in the upcoming transfer window and have already identified several players as potential targets.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

The report further claims that Antonio Silva and Jean-Clair Todibo are on Ten Hag’s wish-list, but along with them, Branthwaite is also on United’s radar.

However, the Daily Mail states that Manchester City are also keeping a close eye on the development of Branthwaite and could opt to make a swoop for him over the coming months. So, United are set to face a tough challenge from their city rivals in getting any potential deal done for the 21-year-old.

Branthwaite, standing at 6ft 5in tall, has entered the final two years of his current contract so Everton could opt to cash-in on him in January to make the most profit out of his sale if they fail to tie him down into a new long-term deal over the coming months. In that case, United can manage to secure his signature in the winter window should they opt to make a move for him.

Man Utd have been struggling with defence issues at the moment as they have already conceded 18 goals in 10 games in all competitions this season. So, signing a new defender would be the right decision and Branthwaite could be a solid option if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing the Everton star in January to address their defensive issues.