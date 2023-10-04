Man City & Man Utd want Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City and Manchester United have identified Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma as a key addition to their squad in January.

Mitoma has established himself as one of the best wingers in the English top-flight. He has been brilliant for Brighton since becoming a regular starter in 2023 and has already registered 3 goals and 3 assists this campaign.

As per Fichajes, both Man City and Man United are planning for an exciting signing in January and consider Mitoma as a key addition. However, City have the advantage in the race, considering the proximity to big titles.

Top-class player

Mitoma has made immense progress since becoming a consistent starter for Brighton. He initially played second fiddle to Leandro Trossard, but the Belgian’s exit in January paved the way for regular playing time.

The Japanese star was one of the most in-form wingers in the Premier League during the second half of last season and he has continued the brilliant form with 6 goal involvements already in 7 matches this campaign.

City and United seem to be taking notice of his performances and could make an approach to sign him. As Fichajes state, City should have the upper hand with their huge silverware success under manager Pep Guardiola.

The big question mark is whether Brighton would entertain losing him in January. The South Coast club played hard ball over Moises Caicedo last winter when Chelsea and Arsenal were pushing to land his signature.

They could do something similar with Mitoma, who is a huge part of their plans. He is currently priced at £28 million by Transfermarkt, but it could take double the price to persuade Brighton into a sale.

City should have the upper hand over United in the pursuit of the Japanese star. The latter were hampered by Financial Fair Play last summer and had to resort to a couple of loan deals towards the end of the window.