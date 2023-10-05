Jadon Sancho ready to quit Man Utd for Dortmund return in January

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is eyeing a move away from Old Trafford this winter and could return to former club Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports News.

Sancho has been frozen out by Erik Ten Hag and is no closer to making up with the Dutch boss, so his future at Manchester United is in serious doubt.

Sancho has appeared just three times in the Premier League for the Red Devils, who have lost six times in 10 matches in all competitions this season. Despite Antony’s short-lived exclusion and multiple injuries surrounding the first-team, the ex-Manchester City attacker has been axed from the squad at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old has been training away from the first team after he was left out of United’s squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal a few weeks ago. Ten Hag suggested his exclusion was due to his attitude in training, but Sancho subsequently released a statement (which has since been deleted) hitting back at Ten Hag’s claim.

The only way back for Sancho is for him to apologise, but it doesn’t look like the forward is willing to do so. Sky Sports says the youngster is now eyeing a move away from Man Utd this winter and a return to former club Borussia Dortmund could be on the cards.

Borussia Dortmund seems like an ideal destination:

A return to Dortmund might be the best option for Sancho in January as he would be away from the limelight that surrounds one of the world’s biggest clubs, Manchester United, and would have the opportunity to re-ignite his career in a league where he has previously flourished.

Sancho starred at Dortmund during his time in Germany, which led to United paying a huge fee and handing a £250,000-a-week contract to the youngster back in 2021. His career in Manchester has been a huge disappointment and Sancho could now be heading back to Dortmund this winter, if reports are to be believed.

However, the Daily Mail claims that the Bundesliga giants have apprehensions over re-signing their former starlet as he was the subject of disciplinary issues while at the Signal Iduna Park, too. It was frequent for the England international to arrive late to training sessions owing to an inconsistent sleep cycle caused by a habit of playing video games.

Whether Sancho returns to Ten Hag’s plans or not remains to be seen, and also the former Ajax coach’s future in Manchester could soon come under scrutiny off the back of some poor results in the last six weeks.

However, for Sancho, it looks difficult for him to get his career back on track at Man Utd and the longer this situation goes on, the more likely it seems he’ll be on the move this winter.