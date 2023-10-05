Man Utd & Arsenal interested in signing Lois Openda

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign RB Leipzig star Lois Openda in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri via Fichajes.

After being impressed by the Belgian’s displays for RC Lens, the German side opted to sign the 23-year-old in the recently concluded summer window in a £37m deal.

Upon moving to the Red Bull Arena, Openda has enjoyed a promising start for Marco Rose’s side this term, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 10 appearances in all competitions.

It seems having been impressed by the Belgian’s recent performances, several Premier League clubs have expressed their interest in signing him, including Man Utd and Arsenal.

According to Tavolieri (via Fichajes), Man Utd are showing a ‘serious interest’ in signing Openda and they have already enquired about the details of signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that Openda has a £65m release clause included in his current contract but that option can be triggered from 2025. So, Leipzig want at least £78m to let their star man leave next year.

Therefore, the Red Devils will have to break the bank to secure his signature if they formalise their interest. However, it has been suggested that United’s budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations so it remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag’s side can manage to lure him to Old Trafford should they make a concrete approach.

However, Fichajes states that Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for Openda to reinforce their frontline. So, Man Utd are set to face a tough challenge from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for the Leipzig star.

Openda is quick, can create chances for fellow attackers, possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box, has the efficiency of finishing off chances and is also good in the air.

The Belgian is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club manage to secure his signature. However, it is highly unlikely that the Re Devils or the Gunners will make a move for him if Leipzig stay firm on their £78m valuation.