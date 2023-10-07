Predicted Arsenal starting line-up v Manchester City

Arsenal welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium in a dueling affair on Sunday.

The 2023/24 season for the Gunners kicked off with a confidence-boosting victory in the Community Shield against City, and they continue to maintain an unbeaten record in the Premier League. They are now preparing for their first encounter in the league against Pep Guardiola’s City this season. Here is how they are expected to line up against the Cityzens.

Goalkeeper: David Raya re-ignited the debate over Aaron Ramsdale’s place in the squad after he made a costly error leading to goal against Lens in the Champions League. However, with Raya keeping two clean sheets in three games compared to Ramsdale’s one clean sheet in four games, the Spaniard is tipped to start against City.

Defense: Jurrien Timber remains a long-term absentee for Arsenal. Arteta waxed lyrical about Ben White’s improvement and adaptation to an unfamiliar right-back role. Hence, the English international will feature from right back while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães will continue their center-back partnership. Oleksandr Zinchenko will likely take the starting berth at left-back over Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Midfield: Declan Rice recovered in time to face Lens and will likely retain his place in midfield alongside club captain, Martin Odegaard. It remains to be seen if Arteta will opt for either Kai Havertz or Fabio Vieira in left midfield. Thomas Partey made his return on the bench in the Champions League against Lens after a month out with a groin injury and he could be in line to feature when Arsenal host The Cityzens.

Attack: Gabriel Martinelli remains absent after picking up a hamstring injury against Everton. Having limped off the field against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, Arteta’s decision to start Bukayo Saka against Lens was questionable. The 22-year-old was taken off in France but Gunners coach, Arteta has confirmed the winger is in contention and will feature if he recovers before Sunday. Gabriel Jesus is set to lead the line, while Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard will slug it out for a spot on the left wing.

Arsenal predicted line-up (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Jesus.