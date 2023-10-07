Man Utd linked with Juventus star Federico Chiesa



According to Calciomercato.it, Manchester United are one of the clubs that could be interested in signing Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa at the end of the season.

The Italian star has been linked with a move away from Juventus over the past year and the speculation persists due to his contract situation. Chiesa will enter the last 18 months of his deal with the Serie A giants in January and Calciomercato.it claim that he has no plans of penning a new deal unless he is offered wages similar to Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus are not in a position to do so due to their financial problems. Calciomercato.it report that he will push for an exit next summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League. Juventus could look for around £43 million for his sale and it is reported that United are one of the clubs that could afford his signature.

Top-class player

The 25-year-old had a tough 2022/23 season with Juventus after recovering from a serious knee injury. He was in-and-out of the line-up with minor niggles and only became a regular in the final weeks of the campaign. The Italian registered 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 games of the Serie A season and has continued to impress this term.

The ex-Fiorentina man has 4 goals and 1 assists from 7 matches, playing as a second striker alongside Vlahovic. Chiesa also has the ability to play on either wing. His versatility would be a huge asset for any European club. Man United are mentioned as one of his admirers and it won’t come as a surprise if they approach to sign him.

The Premier League heavyweights have yet to find a s0lution on the right wing despite the huge fees spent on Antony and Jadon Sancho over recent years. The latter is currently suspended due to disciplinary issues and could leave the club soon. United may see Chiesa as a replacement for Sancho in their squad.