Man Utd and Liverpool battle for Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United are planning a January move for Sporting Lisbon’s 22-year-old defender, Goncalo Inacio, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool and Newcastle had previously shown interest, but he opted to renew his contract with Sporting Lisbon. Football Insider claims that both clubs are still in the hunt to sign him while several other top European sides are keeping tabs on him.

Inacio recently signed a contract extension until June 2027, but a £52m release clause in the deal is not too far off United’s reach.

The Red Devils currently sit 10th in the Premier League, facing challenges due to injuries to Lisandro Martinez in the center-back position.

United scouts have been deployed to monitor Inacio closely in the coming months. While it will be difficult to strike a deal for the defender in the January window, a host of clubs including United are expected to move for him in the summer of 2024.

Competition for Inacio

Sporting Lisbon’s renowned Alcochete academy have a track record of producing top Portuguese talents, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Nuno Mendes, Joao Moutinho to Rafael Leao. The latest addition to this esteemed list is Inacio, who has made the journey from Sporting’s youth development to representing the Portuguese national team.

With 122 appearances for Sporting under his belt, he has demonstrated his versatility across the two ends of the pitch scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists while primarily playing as a center-back. This showcases his effectiveness in aerial duels and his ability to distribute the ball effectively from the back.

Inacio’s potential as an elite central defender is evident, and his impressive season with Sporting is likely to attract interest from top European clubs. His proficiency in ball-playing, defensive solidity and aerial prowess will prove to be a befitting asset for Ten Hag’s team if they pull a transfer through.

However, it won’t be easy though. Liverpool are also in dire need of a new centre-back next summer. Joel Matip could leave the club as a free agent while Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger. The Reds need a left-sided defender in the summer and Inacio could be a solid addition.