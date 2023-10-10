Liverpool should look to sign Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is almost certain to leave the club in the January window, and Liverpool should be in the race to take him to Anfield.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular games under Pep Guardiola and he is increasingly likely to leave, as per Inews. Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and West Ham were previously interested in signing him, while Everton and Newcastle are among his major suitors.

Since leaving Leeds for £42m in the summer of 2022, Phillips has badly struggled with form and fitness. He has managed less than 25 games in all competitions for City, and there are suggestions that he is struggling to adapt to the tactical demands at City.

Phillips was a hero for England at Euro 2020 and was seen as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league during his time at Leeds. It’s clear that he needs to move on from City and join a club where he will get regular games.

Liverpool move?

Phillips is intent on making England’s Euro 2024 squad but unless he plays regularly he won’t feature in Gareth Southgate’s plans. If he is available on loan, Liverpool must move for him.

The Reds made a wholesome change in midfield during the summer. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho had left the club to join the Saudi League, and in turn, Jurgen Klopp has signed a raft of new players. As many as four new midfielders have arrived and with Curtis Jones on the books, Liverpool do have a wealth of options in midfield.

But signing Phillips would still make a lot of sense. He is arguably a highly talented midfielder who just needs a bit of confidence to get back to his old best. He is a traditional deep-lying midfielder who would be perfect for Klopp’s high-tempo football.

Moreover, Liverpool could get him on loan, where they will have to pay his £150k-per-week wages, which shouldn’t be a big problem. If Phillips proves to be a success, then the Reds can think about making the move permanent next season.