Man Utd and Chelsea could battle for Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are ready to pay big money to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but Chelsea are also vying for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old was phenomenal for Napoli last season and played a crucial role for the club. He scored 26 goals in the league as Napoli went on to win the Serie A title. He was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer, but the Naples club didn’t receive any concrete offers for him.

Calciomercato claims that Man Utd are prepared to pay huge money and do ‘crazy things’ from an economic point of view to sign Osimhen. During the summer window, United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal but the 20-year-old needs more time to settle down at a big club.

Man United need a prolific goal-scorer and Osimhen fits the bill perfectly. However, they are not alone in the race as the report says Chelsea are also pushing hard to land the striker while Real Madrid are also showing a keen interest.

Napoli know they are likely to lose Osimhen either in January or next summer and they are already looking for replacements. The report says the Italians have identified Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus as the man they want and could easily meet his €60m asking price given they’ll get well over €100m from Osimhen’s sale.

Competition from Chelsea

Since moving to Italy from Lille, Osimhen has scored 66 goals in 111 games for Napoli, so it’s no surprise the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea are keen on luring him to England.

Chelsea in recent years have made a habit of making big money signings. They signed Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for massive transfer fees, and they won’t hesitate to throw big money to sign Osimhen as well.

The problem lies elsewhere. Both Chelsea and Man Utd have made a poor start to the season and they could struggle to get into the top four. Will Osimhen pick either Chelsea or United if they cannot offer him Champions League football?