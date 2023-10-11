Arsenal in very strong position to sign £80m Ivan Toney

Arsenal are in a ‘very strong’ position to sign Ivan Toney after holding talks to land the £80m Brentford star this winter, according to a report from TeamTalk.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their forward department in the January transfer window and Toney has emerged as a key target for them.

Journalist Fraser Fletcher claims that conversations between the parties have taken place over the past few days. Chelsea have given Mauricio Pochettino the green light to sign the 27-year-old striker, but the report says Arsenal are in a ‘very strong’ position to beat their rivals to his signature.

Arteta is key behind the move. Interestingly, Toney is a huge fan of the Spaniard’s side and he has been following the Gunners this season with real interest.

TeamTalk claims that Arsenal are prepared to make a huge push to sign the striker – who scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season. Arteta has the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz at his disposal but they have only managed four goals among them this season.

Toney is expected to leave in January and Brentford could demand a fee in the region of £80m for their star striker, as per the report.

Will it be a big gamble?

Toney joined Brentford in 2020 when they were in the Championship. He scored 33 goals in his debut season and helped them get into the Premier League. Since then, he has maintained an enviable consistency and has proved that he belongs to this level.

Brentford are hard negotiators and Arsenal won’t find it easy to lower his asking price. At 27, he should be playing at the peak of his career, and therefore the Gunners can expect to get the best out of him. Toney is currently suspended after breaching gambling rules and he won’t be back before January.

Having not played enough professional football this season, it is unknown how quickly he will adapt to the pace of the league and to the system at a new club. The Gunners are expected to be in the title race, and they need someone who can make a difference instantly. Toney is capable of doing that but it’s still a big gamble.