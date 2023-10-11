Man Utd plotting swoop for Portuguese duo Inácio and Silva

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign Portuguese duo Goncalo Inácio and Antonio Silva in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Portuguese outlet Record.

The Red Devils have endured a tough start to this season and it has been suggested that their defensive frailties are the main issue behind their downfall this season. So, it appears Erik ten Hag has prioritised addressing that issue by signing new faces in that department next year.

While citing and translating the print version of Record, Sport Witness states that Man Utd have identified Inácio and Silva as ideal options to strengthen their backline and United have been following their development over the last few months ahead of a potential move in the upcoming window.

However, the report claims that purchasing the centre-back duo won’t be easy for the Red Devils as SL Benfica and Sporting CP don’t want to let their star man leave unless the defenders’ potential suitors such as Man Utd trigger their release clauses.

Record says that Silva has a £104m release clause included in his current contract, while Inácio’s termination clause is set at around £52m. So, United will have to spend a combined £156m to lure the Portuguese duo to Old Trafford next year.

Reinforcements

Silva and Inacio have already showcased their abilities in the Portuguese top-flight in recent years and they have now also established themselves as key members of their nation’s first eleven.

The centre-back duo are extremely talented players and possess the potential to become world-class defenders going forward. So, they would be great signings for the Red Devils if United secure their signature in the upcoming transfer window.

With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez struggling with injury problems, while Harry Maguire failing to impress Ten Hag in recent times, strengthening the centre-back position would be the right decision.

However, it is highly unlikely that Man Utd would be able to sign both Silva and Inacio if Benfica and Sporting stay firm on their valuation. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to sign Silva and Inacio in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their backline.