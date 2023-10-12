Anthony Martial could soon leave Man United



According to Football Insider, Manchester United star Anthony Martial is not keen on continuing as a back-up as his contract comes to a conclusion.

The Frenchman had a difficult 2022/23 season with injuries. He accumulated 9 goals and 3 assists in all competitions but played only 1,440 minutes. As a result, United signed Rasmus Hojlund to strengthen the strike force last summer. The Dane has been the regular up front for United since recovering from a back problem.

Martial has played only 275 minutes of first-team football so far this season and Football Insider claim that he is open to leaving United to become the main man at the current stage of his career. His current contract with United expires in June next year but the club have the option to renew for another 12 months.

Free transfer

Martial was considered as a key part of manager Erik ten Hag’s plans last year after a brilliant pre-season. However, he picked up several short-term injuries and was never able to establish himself as the main man up front. United were forced to sign Wout Weghorst on loan to compensate for his regular absence.

With the arrival of Hojlund, Martial is now considered as a regular substitute for the no.9 role. The ex-Monaco man has the ability to play from the left wing, but there is fierce competition in the position too. Marcus Rashford is a guaranteed starter on most occasions while Alejandro Garnacho has been the go-to substitute.

Martial may contemplate leaving next summer and it could be on a free transfer too. We saw Nemanja Matic leave United on a free transfer in 2022 despite the club having the option to keep him for another year. If Martial makes his decision to leave public, United may oblige to his request as he may not find suitors on his current salary.

As per Spotrac, Martial is one of the highest earners at the club at £250,000 per week. United stand to save his wages if they decide against a renewal. It could be a wise decision with his injury record.