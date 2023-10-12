Liverpool could make a move to sign Hincapie next summer

Liverpool could reportedly make a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie next summer, as per Football Insider.

After struggling with their defensive issues last term, it was thought that the Merseyside club would look to bolster their backline by purchasing a new defender this summer.

Several players were linked with a move to Anfield with the Ecuadorian being among them. But, they eventually opted not to sign anyone to reinforce their defence, rather solely focused on revamping the engine room.

Now, it seems Liverpool are contemplating signing a new defender next year. It was previously reported that the Reds want to sign a young left-sided defender as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 33 next year.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool have identified Hincapie as a serious target to bolster the backline and they could opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Hincapie to Liverpool

The report further claims that Leverkusen want a fee of around £43m to let their star man leave and the Reds might not afford to purchase him in January having splashed £150m last summer. So, Liverpool could look to secure his signature at the end of this season.

However, Football Insider states that Hincapie isn’t the only centre-back option for Liverpool as Goncalo Inácio is also on Jurgen Klopp’s wish-list. But, Manchester United are also eyeing a swoop for the Portuguese so the Anfield club are set to face tough competition from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for the Sporting CP star.

After moving to the BayArena back in 2021, the 21-year-old managed to establish himself as a key part of Leverkusen’s first eleven over the last couple of seasons. However, he has found it difficult to break into Xavi Alonso’s starting line-up this term, making only a handful of appearances.

Despite his recent struggles, Hincapie is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a solid signing for Klopp’s side with a view to the long-term future. Hincapie is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air and efficient in defensive contributions.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the South American next year.