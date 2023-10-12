Man Utd could look to sign Lois Openda in January

Manchester United could reportedly look to sign RB Leipzig star Lois Openda in January, as per Football Insider.

After struggling with their goal-scoring issues last term, United prioritised strengthening a new striker in the recently concluded summer window. Several players were linked with a move to Old Trafford with Harry Kane being mentioned as the primary target.

But, the Red Devils eventually decided to sign Rasmus Hojlund in a £72m deal after realising that it would be impossible for them to lure Kane to Old Trafford.

Hojlund has started the season promisingly for United but it seems Erik ten Hag is now planning to add depth to the centre-forward position as Anthony Martial can’t be trusted, considering his recent injury record.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd have earmarked Openda as a serious target to reinforce their frontline. The report further claims that United are keeping a close eye on the Belgian’s development in recent times and they could submit an official proposal in the winter window if he continues to showcase his best over the coming months.

Openda to Man Utd

However, Football Insider states that Leipzig have no intention of selling their star man in January so it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to persuade the German side to let Openda move to Old Trafford should they formalise their interest.

But, the report says that acquiring Openda’s signature won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Liverpool and Chelsea are also contemplating a swoop for the 23-year-old.

It has been suggested that having purchased the striker this summer, Leipzig aren’t willing to let their star man leave for cheap if they are forced to cash-in next year.

The striker reportedly has a £65m release clause included in his current contract but that clause can’t be triggered before 2025. So, Marco Rose’s side want at least £78m to sell Openda next year.

The Belgian has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in recent times so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for United to acquire Openda’s service should Leipzig stay firm on their valuation.