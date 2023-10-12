Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Goncalo Inácio

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inácio, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has recently been suggested that the Red Devils are prioritising signing a new defender in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their backline. Several names have already emerged as serious targets with Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Edmond Tapsoba being among them but Inácio is reportedly on their radar as well.

Writing on Substack, Romano has reported that after being impressed by the Portuguese’s recent displays, Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing him.

The journalist further claims that Inácio is a top defender and possesses huge potential. So, he would be an amazing option for the Red Devils to bolster their backline.

However, Romano claims that Liverpool are also keen on purchasing Inácio and they have been keeping a close eye on the defender’s development ahead of a potential move. Therefore, Man Utd are set to face stiff competition from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for Inácio.

Battle

Romano said:

“Goncalo Inacio continues to impress as one of the top young defenders in Europe. Showing huge potential with Sporting Lisbon and recently working his way onto Manchester United’s potential list of targets. “But there is also Liverpool – the Reds have always been in the stands to scout and follow Inacio, but at the same time they never sent official bids or started negotiations. “I think he’d be an amazing option for any club, Liverpool or United in particular; left footed players at that level are very rare to find.”

The 22-year-old has a £52m release clause included in his current contract so Man Utd or Liverpool will have to spend big to lure the centre-back away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Liverpool are seemingly looking to sign a new defender to reinforce their backline as they have been struggling to keep clean-sheets in recent times. Piero Hincapie and Antonio Silva have been mentioned as potential targets, but Inácio is now emerging as a serious option.

The Portuguese is a highly talented player and would certainly be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club manage to acquire his service next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually be able to sign Inácio if Man Utd and Liverpool go head-to-head with each other over this deal.