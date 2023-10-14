Arsenal handed advantage in the race to sign Zubimendi

Arsenal have been handed an advantage to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Spanish star since the January window. However, they haven’t opted to make a concrete approach to secure his signature yet.

It has recently been reported that despite not formalising their interest in signing Zubimendi, the North London club remain keen on acquiring his service.

It has been suggested that Arsenal were focusing on other targets over the last few transfer windows and having now managed to secure the signatures of their key options, they could look to sign Zubimendi in the upcoming window.

However, it has been reported that Arsenal may find it difficult to sign the Real Sociedad star as the Spanish club aren’t willing to let their star man leave.

Zubimendi to Arsenal

But, according to the report by Fichajes, Arsenal have handed an advantage to sign Zubimendi as Real Sociedad have registered their interest in signing the Gunners’ star Charlie Patino.

So, the report claims that the two clubs could find a common ground to satisfy their transfer goals. Therefore, Arsenal could manage to sign Zubimendi by offering Patino in a swap deal to lower Real Sociedad’s £52m valuation – which is his release clause.

It has been suggested that Arsenal may opt to cash-in on Thomas Partey in the upcoming transfer window after being frustrated with his persistent injury problems. So, Zubimendi would be an ideal replacement for Partey if they sign the Spaniard.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Zubimendi in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their engine room.

Meanwhile, following an emphatic victory over Manchester City right before the international break, Arsenal will return to action against Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend. So, the North London club are set to face yet another tough fixture and the Emirates faithful will be hoping that they will be able to come away victorious from this encounter as well.