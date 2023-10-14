Arsenal leading race to sign Georgiy Sudakov



According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

The London giants strengthened their midfield department over the summer with the purchases of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, but there could be a further rebuild in either January or at the end of the season.

As per TEAMtalk, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Sudakov but face competition from Premier League rivals including Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, who are also keeping tabs on the performances of the Shakhtar star.

The Gunners are understood to have tracked the 21-year-old during their pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk. The midfielder is also on the radar of Juventus, who view him as a January replacement for Paul Pogba.

Promising player

Sudakovic has the ability to play from the no.8 and no.10 positions. He has registered 2 goals from 8 outings this campaign but has also impressed with his dribbling skills and defensive contributions.

Arsenal have probably watched him closely over the past year. They had scouts in attendance to monitor Mudryk at Shakhtar for several months, but he unfortunately made the switch to Chelsea last winter.

Sudakov is another top talent coming through the Shakhtar ranks. The midfielder is a versatile midfielder but he is also strong with either foot. Such attributes are bound to grab the eye of any elite club.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal will make a winter approach to sign him. The Gunners spent a reasonable amount last winter and they could repeat it if they are in the title race once more.

The midfielder’s arrival could also depend on a potential departure. Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho are among back-up midfielders in the squad and the former may likely leave the club if Sudakov joins.

Elneny has been a fringe player in the squad for some time. The Gunners could have offloaded him over the summer, but decided to hand him a contract renewal on the back of his serious knee injury.