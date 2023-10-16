Chelsea suffer injury scare ahead of Arsenal clash



England Under 21 manager Lee Carsley has confirmed that midfielder Cole Palmer has been sent back to Chelsea after suffering a dead leg in the 9-0 win over Serbia last week.

The 21-year-old made a surprise move to Chelsea from Manchester City over the summer and he has already made a big impression with 1 goal and 2 assists from six appearances in all competitions.

Palmer will be hoping to continue the good form against Arsenal on Saturday but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit. Carsley has today confirmed that he has been sent back to the Blues.

He said (via Goal): “I think Cole would be fine, but we don’t take any chances with any of the players. If there is a slight doubt that they’re going to miss a game at the weekend, we get them back to the clubs as quickly as we can. We could’ve kept Cole here another day and see how it was, but we didn’t think it was right. Everyone else is fine, a few colds and sniffles.”

Fitness concern

Palmer has been a bright spark for Chelsea in the early part of the season. The Englishman had a brilliant outing at Burnley before the international break. He scored his maiden goal from the penalty spot before assisting Nicolas Jackson for the club’s final goal at Turf Moor (4-1 win).

He will be aiming to replicate the performance in the London derby against Arsenal. It will be interesting to see whether he can recover in time to make the starting XI. Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson also recently withdrew from international duty with injuries, but they are also anticipated to return.

Aside from the above trio, we could also see the long-awaited comeback of Reece James. The club captain has not played since the season opener against Liverpool with a hamstring injury. He could not face Burnley due to suspension, but could start from the off against the Gunners this weekend.