Arsenal refuse to give up on signing Ollie Watkins



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal have identified Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as an attractive option to strengthen their attack during the January transfer window.

The London giants have had a fine start to the Premier League campaign and they are currently 2nd in the standings and only trail Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored. Despite the positive start, they have lacked the cutting edge from the centre-forward position with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah managing a combined tally of only 3 league goals.

The club could look for a solution at the beginning of next year and according to Fichajes, the club have not forgotten Watkins despite his recent contract renewal at Villa Park. The Spanish source claim that it won’t be easy to sign the Englishman during the January transfer window unless the Gunners make a significant transfer offer on the table

Unlikely deal

The 27-year-old has had a fantastic start to the season for Unai Emery’s side. He has notched up 4 goals and 4 assists in the Premier League and also netted a hat-trick in the UEFA Conference League play-off against Hibernian. The £48 million striker was recently rewarded for his efforts with an improved contract until the summer of 2028.

His contract extension has put Villa in a very strong position to keep hold of him and they are unlikely to entertain a mid-season exit regardless of the transfer fee on the table. Arsenal may have to look elsewhere to strengthen their frontline. Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be a more realistic option for the Gunners heading into January.

Toney is presently serving an 8-month ban for betting breaches, but he will be available to play again from January 17. He has his sights on a bigger challenge away from Brentford and Arsenal could make an approach for him if they are eyeing a proven Premier League goalscorer to enhance their title prospects in the second half of the season.