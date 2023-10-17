Liverpool showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Osimhen

Liverpool are reportedly showing a very ‘strong interest’ in signing Napoli ace Victor Osimhen in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian journalist Valter De Maggio.

After moving to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona back in 2020 from LOSC Lille in a £65m deal, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world over the last few years, helping his side win the Scudetto last term.

The Nigerian has continued his eye-catching performances this season as well, scoring six goals in eight league appearances. So, it is not a surprise to see big clubs such as Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Osimhen.

Speaking on Radio Goal(via Kiss Kiss Napoli), De Maggio has reported that the Merseyside club have been showing a very strong interest in signing Osimhen ahead of a potential move next year.

The journalist further claims that Osimhen has entered the final two years of his current contract and the Merseyside club could pressurise the African to not extend the contract in order to sign him in a cheaper deal in the upcoming window.

Osimhen to Napoli

Di Maggio also states that Napoli have already started to explore options as a potential replacement for Osimhen so it remains to be seen whether Liverpool manage to secure his signature if they formalise their interest.

It has previously been reported that Napoli want at least £148m to sell their star man so Liverpool will have to break the bank to lure Osimhen to Anfield.

The forward previously expressed displeasure regarding a TikTok video that was posted by the Azzurri’s official channel.

Osimhen even stated that he wanted to take legal action against his club over this incident. So, speculation surrounding his future started to emerge and it was reported that he could move away in January. However, that incident has seemingly cooled down at the moment.

Osimhen would certainly be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.