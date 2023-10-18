Liverpool in battle with Chelsea to sign Jamal Musiala

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has recently been reported that the Bayern star has been attracting interest from several big clubs around Europe with the Merseyside club among those to have registered their interest.

Now, writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano has backed that report and said that Jurgen Klopp knows the player’s talent very well so the Merseyside club could opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.

However, the journalist states that acquiring his service won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as Chelsea are also keen on luring him to Stamford Bridge.

Battle

But, Romano claims that Bayern don’t want to let their star man leave and are willing to tie him down into a new long-term deal. However, the transfer expert says that if the Bavarian club are forced to cash-in then they are likely to ask a fee of around £87m so, Liverpool or Chelsea will have to break the bank to purchase Musiala in the upcoming window.

Romano wrote:

“Liverpool have been linked with Musiala, but trust me it would not just be Liverpool, there are many important clubs around Europe keeping an eye on Musiala. “Jurgen Klopp knows the player’s talent very well, but also people at Chelsea, because he’s one of the best young talents in world football. So this is normal, it’s not about negotiating, it’s just about following a top young player. “In my personal opinion, he’s worth more than €100m; I’d compare him to Jude Bellingham – a generational talent. So of course Bayern absolutely plan to extend Musiala’s contract with an important proposal, and they will try also with Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies. It’s complicated, but still on.”

Musiala is deemed one of the best young talents in the world at the moment so he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it’s going to be extremely difficult for the Blues or the Reds to sign Musiala if either club opt to formalise their interest as Bayern Munich are expected to be desperate to keep hold of their star man.