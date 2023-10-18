Man Utd planning to make a swoop for Wirtz next summer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz next summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

After moving to the BayArena back in 2020, the youngster made his senior debut for the Bundesliga side later that year as a 17-year-old boy before establishing himself as a talismanic figure for Die Werkself in recent years.

The Bundesliga side has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, sitting at the top of the table with 19 points from seven games and Wirtz has been an instrument part of Xaxi Alonso’s starting eleven.

So, it appears after being impressed by the German’s recent performances, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him to reinforce their engine room.

While citing and translating the print version of Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd are looking to sign Wirtz and they are ready to offer a ‘very high proposal’ to persuade the midfielder to move to Old Trafford.

Wirtz to Man Utd

The report further claims that Leverkusen are ready to cash-in on their star man next summer to make the most profit out of his departure and they have slapped a £74m price tag on the 20-year-old’s head. So, Man Utd will have to spend big to secure his signature if they formalise their interest.

However, Sport states that Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are also eyeing a swoop for him. Therefore, the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the German.

Wirtz is deemed one of the best young talents in the world so he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they manage to secure his signature next year.

However, United already have enough firepower in their attacking midfield position so they don’t need to invest the reported £74m fee to sign yet another number ten. So, Man Utd would be better off saving the money to strengthen other areas of the squad.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing Wirtz if he leaves BayArena next summer.