Liverpool remain interested in signing Manu Kone

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone in the upcoming transfer window, as per 90min.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds opted to revamp their engine room this summer. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but they were linked with many other options with Kone being among them.

So, having decided not to sign the Frenchman last time around, it looked like they opted to cool down their interest in him. However, according to the report by 90min, Liverpool remain interested in signing Kone to reinforce their engine room in the upcoming transfer window.

But, the report states that Juventus are also eyeing a swoop for the 22-year-old so the Merseyside club are set to face tough competition from the Serie A giants in getting any potential deal done for Kone.

In the meantime, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Borussia Monchengladbach star could move away in January and the midfielder is willing to take the next step in his career.

Kone to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Kone could be available for a fee of at least £35m. So, Liverpool can manage to secure his signature for a reasonable fee should they formalise their interest.

Romano said:

“Kone could also be one to watch in January. Kone’s current contract is valid until 2026, but he could leave in 2024. We’ll have to see what happens, though, because at the moment there are no contacts or negotiations ongoing with any other clubs, despite interest in him during the summer. The player remains open to trying a new experience, while his asking price would likely be around €40m (to) €45m.”

Kone likes to play in the box-to-box role but can also be deployed in the defensive midfield position. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency to play threading passes between the lines and can contribute defensively as well.

The 22-year-old possesses the necessary qualities to play in Klopp’s high-pressing system so he could be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club if they opt to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign Kone in the upcoming transfer window.