Man Utd suffer injury blow ahead of Sheffield United trip



Manchester United have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of their Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Saturday evening, according to the club’s official website.

The Red Devils went into the international break in fine fashion with a dramatic comeback win over Brentford at Old Trafford. They looked destined to suffer their 5th league defeat of the campaign but Scott McTominay came off the bench to score two stoppage time goals to spare their blushes.

Despite the stellar victory, United are still 5 points behind the Champions League spots and they will be hoping to catch up when they travel to South Yorkshire to face the Blades tomorrow. Ahead of the clash, the club have confirmed that Brazilian star Casemiro has been ruled out of the game.

The 31-year-old suffered a knock to his ankle on World Cup qualifier duty with Brazil last week. He was able to continue playing against Uruguay on Tuesday, but United have decided not to take a risk with him. As per the Club’s official website, he is expected to report for training early next week.

Injury blow

Casemiro has had a mixed start to the new campaign with Man United but he remains a top quality player. The £70 million signing is one of the best in the division when it comes to winning tackles and duels, and his presence will be missed by United when they take on the Blades away from home on Saturday.

With him on the sidelines, Sofyan Amrabat could be partnered by McTominay if manager Erik ten Hag decides to continue with two holding midfielders. McTominay showed against Brentford that he can be a creative force for United and he could be rewarded with a starting role after his heroics.

United should be overwhelming favourites to beat Sheffield despite being on the road, but they can’t be complacent. Their last league meeting against the Blades came in January of 2021 where they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. Oliver Burke scored a 74th minute winner for the visitors.