[Teams] Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off in the Premier League.

The Blues will be looking to continue their decent form that saw them win their last three games in all competitions before the international break. Roberto Sanchez once again keeps goal for Chelsea with Thiago Silva marshalling the defence.

Axel Disasi misses out on a starting spot so Levi Colwill moves into the middle of defence. Malo Gusto comes in at right-back with Marc Cucurella moving across to left-back for Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez start in midfield for Chelsea while Conor Gallagher also keeps his place in the middle of the park. Raheem Sterling was on target during the win over Burnley two weeks ago so he’ll be looking to keep up that form against the Gunners today.

Mykhailo Mudryk is recalled to start in attack for the Blues and he’s joined by Cole Palmer – who passed a late fitness test. Nicolas Jackson is only fit enough for a place among the substitutes for the hosts.

As for Arsenal, David Raya retains his place between the sticks and Aaron Ramsdale isn’t in the squad after his wife gave birth so youngster Karl Hein is on the bench. Ben White starts at right-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko on the opposite side of defence. William Saliba is passed fit after recovering from a toe injury that hampered him in recent weeks and he’s partnered by Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arsenal’s back four.

Declan Rice anchors midfield for the Gunners with Martin Odegaard captaining the side once again. Jorginho keeps his place in midfield so Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Gabriel Jesus keeps his place in attack with Gabriel Martinelli recalled to start on the left flank after scoring the winning goal off the bench against Manchester City before the break.

Bukayo Saka missed the win over the defending champions two weeks ago with a hamstring injury and was forced out of England duty. However, the winger is passed fit to start for the Gunners today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups

Chelsea

Sanchez; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer; Mudryk.

Subs: Disasi, Badiashile, Madueke, Jackson, Ugochukwu, James, Petrovic, Maatsen, Deivid Washington.

Arsenal

Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus, Saka.

Subs: Hein, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Havertz, Trossard, Nketiah.