Chelsea interested in surprise deal for Aaron Ramsdale



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are planning a surprise swoop for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale was a guaranteed starter for Arsenal in the Premier League, but his position has changed since last month. David Raya, who arrived on loan from Brentford, was handed the starting role against Everton out of the blue and the Spaniard has continued to start in the Premier League and Champions League matches.

This has led to question marks over Ramsdale’s future. In his column for Simon Phillips Talks Chelsea, Jacobs has now revealed that Chelsea are interested in signing the England star. The surprise story has come on the back of Robert Sanchez’s goalkeeping error which led to Arsenal’s comeback draw at Stamford Bridge.

Possible deal

Raya was selected to start by manager Mikel Arteta on the back of the Gunners’ 3-1 win over Manchester United before the September international break. Many fans believed that the decision was a temporary one and Ramsdale would return for the club’s Champions League curtain-raiser against PSV Eindhoven at home.

However, this did not happen and Raya has continued to remain the main man between the posts. The Spaniard made an error in judgement for Mykhailo Mudryk’s goal for Chelsea over the weekend. He made another blunder which gifted possession to Cole Palmer, but he was unable to find the back of the net.

Ramsdale will be hoping to regain his starting position on the back of this. If Arteta continues to persist with Raya in goal, the 25-year-old may contemplate his future ahead of the next transfer window. A move to Chelsea could be a tempting one for him with the opportunity to continue his career in the English capital.

Arsenal reportedly value him in the region of £60 million, according to Daily Mail. Chelsea could splash the cash on him during the January transfer window if Sanchez continues to struggle with his distribution. He has been shaky between the posts and was responsible for gifting the Gunners with their first goal.