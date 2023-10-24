Romano reveals asking price for Ivan Toney



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney in 2024.

The Englishman had a fantastic 2022/23 season with Brentford where he scored 20 goals in the Premier League. His season was curtailed by his 8-month ban for FA betting breaches and this contributed to the lack of interest in signing him last summer. He will be allowed to play again from mid-January and Romano claims that Arsenal and Chelsea could be vying for his signature.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast, he said: “There is interest from Arsenal, for sure he is a player appreciated by people at the club so they consider Toney as an important striker but we have to see if Arsenal want to spend a big amount of money again after what they did in the summer on many players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.”

“The same for Chelsea. We mention them for Victor Osimhen, but Ivan Toney is another striker they are following and monitoring because they will go for a striker in 2024 – let’s see if it’s going to be January or the summer.”

Romano went on further to reveal that Brentford could sell their striker for £65 million. He added: “Not less than £65 million. They want more than this but the feeling of sources is that for £65 million a deal could be done.”

January transfer

Toney has been working with his teammates in training since mid-September and has featured in a closed-door friendly. He will be eligible to play again from the middle of January, but it could be with another London club. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing him and Brentford may want a bidding war such that their asking price is met.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their options for the no.9 role but neither has had the consistency in terms of scoring. The same can be said for Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea. He has 2 goals from 8 league matches. Much more was expected from the summer signing after his sparkling form for Villarreal towards the end of last season.

Toney would be a good upgrade for both teams in the striker’s position. Chelsea are working hard behind the scenes to land his signature and it was recently claimed by journalist Simon Phillips that the striker is likely to join Arsenal next year. The 27-year-old, who was described as ‘world-class‘ by his manager, recently admitted that he has always been admirer of how the Gunners play.