Arsenal plotting swoop for £75m Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran

Arsenal have been linked with Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic and Viktor Gyokeres in recent months as their search for a lethal striker continues heading into 2025.

Gabriel Jesus has not scored this season in over 300 minutes of football spread across all competitions and is highlighting the team’s grave need for a regular marksman with every passing appearance.

The Gunners are not ruling out shopping for a forward in the Premier League in spite of shortlisting names from elsewhere in Europe with Jhon Duran the latest on their file of targets, according to Fichajes (h/t Caught Offside).

The Aston Villa hitman has enjoyed a superb season so far, scoring seven times in all competitions in spite of playing a secondary role behind Ollie Watkins for much of the season. Duran averages a goal per 57 minutes – a rate that surpasses some of the continent’s best players.

He is also wanted by Barcelona and has an asking price that is expected to be around £75 million, the report adds, which could be a sum that the Catalans might not want to spend. Thus, Arsenal could possibly have an advantage in their bid to sign him although it remains to be seen if there are more interested parties in the Aston Villa prodigy.

Duran would be a dream signing

Jhon Duran is an out and out goal-scorer. His numbers off the bench are better than some players who play regularly for their teams elsewhere in Europe with the Colombian also a tried and tested option, not just in the Premier League, but the Champions League too.

As a matter of fact, four of his seven goals have allowed the Clarets to one-goal wins, which proves that he can be a trusted man to deliver under pressure – a profile Mikel Arteta would adore in the title races going forward.

Arsenal would be required to spend close to £75 million on practically any player they are looking for but Duran’s age is a particular advantage. He will turn 21 in December and if he takes good care of his fitness, the South American can be the Premier League’s finest hitman for the better part of the next decade.

The player will no doubt be enticed by the prospect of playing regularly for one of the league’s title challengers, while Unai Emery’s stance regarding his possible sale will also be an important factor in any potential transfer next year.