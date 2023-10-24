[Teams] Man Utd vs Copenhagen: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to kick-start their faltering Champions League campaign with a much-needed win over Copenhagen at Old Trafford tonight.

United currently sit bottom of Group A after losing each of their first two games so Erik Ten Hag desperately needs a win tonight or they face an uphill struggle to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Andre Onana keeps his place in goal while Diogo Dalot starts at right-back and he’ll be in confident mood after scoring the winner against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Raphael Varane has been handed a recall to start in the Man Utd defence after being on the bench at the weekend. Harry Maguire keeps his place alongside Varane so Jonny Evans drops out. Sergio Reguilon also comes back into the starting eleven to line-up at left-back this evening. Victor Lindelof makes away.

Scott McTominay was also on target at Bramall Lane and he’s rewarded with another start in midfield tonight. Sofyan Amrabat also keeps his place while Bruno Fernandes captains the Man Utd side once again. That means Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen have to settle for places on the bench.

Antony also keeps his place on the right wing while Marcus Rashford lines-up on the opposite flank. Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front which means Garnacho and Anthony Martial have to settle for places on the substitutes bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Reguilon, Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Lindelof, Eriksen, Hannibal, Mount, Pellistri, Garnacho, Martial

Copenhagen

Subs: