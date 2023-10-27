Connect with us

Liverpool have moved decisively for Victor Osimhen signing

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool have moved decisively in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker is currently contracted to the Serie A outfit until June 2025 and talks have stalled over an extension. As per Calciomercato, there is a ‘great frost’ between the player and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis which has made it difficult for him to commit to a new deal.

Osimhen is said to be eyeing a 100 per cent hike on his current £4 million a year wages and this is a stumbling block for Napoli. Furthermore, his representative wants an easy and cheap release clause in the new contract but De Laurentiis insists on setting the valuation at over £174 million.

Amidst this, Calciomercato claim that Osimhen could consider a switch to the Premier League. Liverpool are mentioned as the front-runners to sign him, having moved decisively with several direct contacts. The Merseyside giants could swoop for the £104 million star if Napoli can’t sort out a renewal.

Liverpool parted ways with Roberto Firmino last summer following the expiry of his contract. They did not feel the need to sign a marquee striker but could do so next year. Mohamed Salah was the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad last summer, but the hierarchy rejected multiple offers.

The Saudi Pro League champions could return for him at the end of the campaign and there is a possibility that the Egyptian star could ask for a departure. In such a case, Liverpool need to be well prepared and they have probably identified Osimhen as a successor to their prized asset.

Salah has been a regular contributor of goals and assists for Liverpool from the right wing. The club may struggle to find a like-for-like replacement and they could sign a world-class striker instead in the form of Osimhen. The likes of Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo could fill the void left on the right wing.

