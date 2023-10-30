Man Utd plotting swoop for Real Sociedad star Le Normand

Manchester United are reportedly in an excellent position to sign Real Sociedad star Robin Le Normand, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have seemingly been exploring the possibility of signing a new centre-back to address their defensive frailties next year. Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inácio have all been mentioned as potential targets for Erik ten Hag’s side, but Le Normand is now emerging as a serious option.

After joining La Real back in 2016, the Spaniard has established himself as an integral part of Imanol Alguacil’s starting eleven in recent times. In the meantime, after showcasing his qualities in La Liga, the 26-year-old has now secured his place in the Spanish national team.

So, it appears having been impressed by Le Normand’s recent impressive performances, United have decided to register their interest in signing him to bolster their backline.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd are looking to sign a new defender as a replacement for Harry Maguire and they have managed to place themselves in the ‘best’ position to sign Le Normand in the upcoming transfer window.

Le Normand to Man Utd

However, the report claims that Real Madrid are also eyeing a swoop for Le Normand so Man Utd are set to face fierce competition from the La Liga giants in getting any potential deal done for the 26-year-old.

Le Normand still has three years left in his current contract so Real Sociedad are in no rush to let their star man leave. Therefore, United are likely to be needed to match his £44m release clause if they want to sign him next year.

The Spain international, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they opt to sign him to reinforce their defence. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually decide to formalise their interest in luring Le Normand to Old Trafford in the upcoming window.