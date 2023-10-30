Man Utd were keeping track of Nicolai Vallys

According to Ekstra Bladet (via SportWitness), Manchester United were one of the teams monitoring the performance of Brondby attacker Nicolai Vallys over the weekend.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form for the Danish outfit this season and he has already bagged 7 goals for them. The latest of those goals came on Sunday where he netted the winner against FC Nordsjælland.

Man United were keeping tabs on his performance over the weekend, but Ekstra Bladet claim that Aston Villa, Southampton, Real Betis, PSV Eindhoven and Marseille also had officials in attendance for the 2-1 win at the Brondby Stadion.

Possible deal

Vallys operated as an attacking midfielder for Brondby, but has also played in the wide attacking positions earlier in his career. His form has caught the eye of many European clubs, but whether United sign him remains to be seen.

United are currently well covered in each of those positions. They have Marcus Rashford as an assured starter from the left wing while Antony has been the go-to choice for manager Erik ten Hag on the right side of the United attack.

Bruno Fernandes is similarly a guaranteed starter from the no.10 position. The attack has largely misfired during the early part of the campaign but the club’s faithful will be hoping that the team can find form over the coming months.

If there is no improvement, United could enter the transfer market in January. Vallys could be seen as a possible competitor in attack, but the big question mark is whether the club would invest on someone, who is already 27 years of age.

Transition from the Eredivisie to the Premier League has been difficult for several players over the years and United have a prime example in the squad in Donny van de Beek, who has been a far cry from the player from his time at Ajax.