Arsenal & Tottenham express interest in signing Wirtz

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz in the upcoming transfer window, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to the BayArena back in 2020, the 20-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Xavi Alonso’s starting eleven in recent times.

The German club are currently sitting at the top of the table and the youngster has been playing a pivotal role in his club’s excellent displays this term, scoring twice and registering four assists in nine league appearances.

So, it appears after being impressed by the German’s recent impressive performances, several big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing the midfielder, including Tottenham and Arsenal.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on the player’s development ahead of a potential move next year. The report further claims that Wirtz could leave Leverkusen in the summer window to take the next step in his career so Spurs could manage to purchase him if they make a concrete approach.

Battle

However, TEAMtalk states that securing Wirtz’s signature won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as arch-rival Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for him. The report further says that along with the Gunners, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also keen on acquiring his service. So, it is going to be extremely difficult for the Gunners or the Lilywhites to get any potential deal done for the Leverkusen star.

It has been suggested that Leverkusen want at least £74m to let their star man leave if they are forced to cash-in next year so Arsenal or Tottenham will have to break the bank to sign Wirtz.

The 20-year-old is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency to create opportunities for attackers, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window. However, it is highly unlikely that the Gunners or the Lilywhites will sign the midfielder by spending the reported £74m fee as they are currently well-resourced in their attacking midfield department.