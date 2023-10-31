Arsenal join Spurs in race to sign Geny Catamo

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have joined the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo this winter.

The 22-year-old has had a good start to the campaign with Sporting and he has 2 goals and 2 assists from 13 games. His progress has attracted interest from many English clubs and Football Transfers claim that Arsenal are one of his admirers alongside Tottenham and Villa. The winger could leave Sporting as early as January.

Catamo is currently represented by Promoesport and Football Transfers reveal that Arsenal have good links with them. The Gunners came close to signing their client Carlos Soler back in 2021, but a move did not happen as planned as Valencia changed the fee for the midfielder because of Arsenal’s proposed payment structure.

January deal

Catamo has the ability to play on the left or right wing, but he has largely featured from the latter of those positions this season. This is a department where Arsenal could look to bolster in January. Bukayo Saka has been an undisputed starter from the role for the Gunners and they are currently lacking a quality back-up.

Gabriel Jesus played in his absence against Manchester City recently but could not make a goal contribution. Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira are some alternatives that manager Mikel Arteta could utilise but none of them are specialists in the role. This could urge the Gunners to spend on Catamo when the transfer window reopens.

Arsenal look set to face competition from Premier League rivals Spurs and Villa, but their former association with the player’s representatives could give them an advantage in the transfer race come the New Year. Catamo is gifted with good pace and likes to engage in regular duels. He is also good with his overall passing and would be a natural back-up for Saka being left-footed too.