Chelsea have chance to sign Tammy Abraham



According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have the opportunity to re-sign Tammy Abraham from Roma as part of a deal that could see Romelu Lukaku join the Serie club on a permanent deal.

The London giants sanctioned the loan departure of Lukaku to Roma during the summer transfer window and the Belgian has been a huge hit for the Giallorossi with 8 goals from just 11 appearances.

The Italian side may want to sign him permanently next summer and Calciomercato highlight that Chelsea could be offered the chance to re-sign Abraham in a swap agreement for Lukaku.

Avoid

Abraham had his good moments with Chelsea but he was never consistent enough. The 26-year-old managed only 30 goals from 82 appearances for the London outfit. Manager Mauricio Pochettino needs a much better striker if he wants the club to go to the next level and start challenging for major silverware once more.

Roma would be more than happy to swap Abraham for Lukaku but a deal does not make sense for the Blues. Abraham is currently out with a long-term knee injury sustained last season and there is no guarantee that he will find form on his return. Chelsea already have an example in their squad in Armando Broja.

Broja was described as one of the most talented strikers from the academy but he has yet to live up to the expectations. He picked up a serious knee injury after the World Cup last year. The Albanian recently made his comeback, only to suffer an injury on the other knee. He is currently in the treatment room.

Chelsea can’t afford to take any risks by re-signing Abraham and the best solution would be to land a tried-and-tested striker in the Premier League such as Ivan Toney or a big-name striker from abroad. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen would be a superb piece of signing for Chelsea if they can convince Napoli into a sale.