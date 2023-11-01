[Teams] West Ham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Arsenal take on West Ham at the London Stadium in the fourth round of the League Cup tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend. David Raya is given the night off as Aaron Ramsdale is recalled to start between the sticks for Arsenal this evening.

Ben White continues at right-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko keeping his place on the left side of defence. Jacub Kiwior starts again but Gabriel Maglahaes comes in for William Saliba with the Frenchman given a rest. Takehiro Tomiyasu is on the bench.

Declan Rice is also given a breather as he’s named among the Arsenal substitutes. Jorginho is recalled to captain the side and he’s joined by Kai Havertz in midfield. Fabio Vieira is recalled to start in place of Emile Smith Rowe – who misses out with a knee injury. Martin Odegaard is on the bench as Arteta’s continues to protect him from a knock.

Bukayo Saka drops to the bench as he’s finally been given a rest. Gabriel Martinelli is also among the Arsenal subs with Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard recalled to start on the wings.

With Gabriel Jesus still out injured, Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front and he’ll be in confident mood following his hat-trick at the weekend.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Fornals, Antonio, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Kehrer

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Havertz, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah.

Subs: Hein, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Rice, Elneny, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli.