[Teams] Man Utd vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United in the fourth round of the League Cup at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag has made seven changes from the side that were beaten 3-0 by Man City in the Premier League on Sunday but Andre Onana is one of only four players who keep their place in the starting eleven.

Diogo Dalot also retain his spot as he lines-up at right-back again with Harry Maguire continuing in the middle of Man Utd’s defence. He’s joined by Victor Lindelof – who moves across from left-back so Johnny Evans makes way. Sergio Reguilon is recalled to make-up the back four.

Casemiro returns to captain Man Utd tonight while youngster Hannibal is also given a chance to impress. Mason Mount is recalled to start in midfield so Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay all drop out.

Antony is recalled to start on the right-wing with Bruno Fernandes rested. Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are also given a breather as they’re named among the Man Utd substitutes tonight.

Anthony Martial is recalled to start up front this evening with Garnacho also handed a start in attack.

Newcastle have also made some changes to their starting eleven. Joe Willock gets a start in midfield while Matt Ritchie, Joelinton and Antony Gordon also start for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilon, Casemiro (c), Hannibal, Mount, Antony, Garnacho, Martial.

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Amrabat, Fernandes, Eriksen, McTominay, Hojlund, Rashford.

Newcastle

Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett; Hall, Longstaff, Willock; Ritchie, Joelinton, Gordon

Subs: Karius, Trippier, Lascalles, Wilson, Almiron, Burn, Bruno G, Diallo, Parkinson