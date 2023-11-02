Liverpool in battle with Man Utd over a deal to sign Inacio

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, as per the Spanish outlet AS.

After struggling to keep clean-sheets during the early stages of this season, the Reds are seemingly looking to strengthen their backline by purchasing a new defender next year. A few names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks with Inacio being mentioned as a serious target.

According to the report by AS, Liverpool are plotting a swoop for Inácio in the upcoming transfer window and they could manage to secure the 22-year-old’s signature if Jurgen Klopp’s side trigger his £52m release clause.

However, the report claims that purchasing Inacio won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Man Utd are also keen on signing him. AS also states that Man Utd or Liverpool will have to act quickly to purchase the Portuguese as Real Madrid have now also registered their interest in luring him to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Having endured a dire start to this season, Man Utd have seemingly decided to reinforce their backline next year. Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Marc Guehi have been suggested as potential targets, but Inacio is on their radar as well.

Battle

Inácio, standing at 6ft tall, is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender going forward.

Therefore, the Sporting star would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

However, it is highly unlikely that the Liga Portugal giants would allow the departure of their star man in mid-season so Man Utd or Liverpool might have to wait until next summer to secure his signature.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually be able to win the race to sign Inácio if the Red Devils and the Anfield club go head-to-head with each other over this deal next year.