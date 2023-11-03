Arsenal and Spurs in battle to sign Florian Wirtz



According to Mundo Deportivo (via SportWitness), Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are in the picture to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The 20-year-old is one of the best young playmakers in European football and he has been in exceptional form for Leverkusen this campaign, scoring 5 goals and providing 9 assists from 14 games. His progress has caught the radar of many top teams and Mundo Deportivo highlight that Arsenal and Spurs are among his admirers.

The Spanish outlet add that Xabi Alonso’s side are unfazed by the transfer interest at the moment and it would take a fee between £69 million and £87 million to urge them to sell. Barcelona are also mentioned by Mundo Deportivo but have been ruled out of the race as they are unlikely to afford the high price to secure Wirtz’s services.

Huge talent

Wirtz is making a big name for himself in the Bundesliga. This season, he has been a key catalyst behind Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in the Bundesliga, Europa League and the DFB-Pokal Cup. This is bound to attract plenty of attention. Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal and Spurs are keen, but it remains to be seen whether they will make formal proposals for him.

Arsenal have the no.10 spot covered with club captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian was recently benched for back-to-back games after starting regularly for the last 2 years, but this is unlikely to impact his role with the club. He signed a new long-term contract earlier this campaign and should be an assured starter for many more years to come.

We could say the same with Spurs, who have James Maddison as the go-to choice from attacking midfield. The Englishman has been a revelation since his summer move from Leicester City. He has already bagged 3 goals and 5 assists and could be one of the signings of the season. Hence, we believe neither club face an urgent need for a playmaker next year.