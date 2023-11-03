Man Utd contemplating January swoop for a new striker

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop for a new striker in January, as per the Daily Mail.

After struggling with their goal-scoring issues last term, United opted to strengthen their attacking department last summer. They initially prioritised signing Harry Kane, but after realising that it would be extremely difficult to secure the Englishman’s signature, Erik ten Hag’s side decided to shift focus to other targets and they eventually purchased Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal.

However, the Denmark international has had a slow start to this season. The 20-year-old is yet to put his name on the scoresheet in the Premier League, though he has scored three goals in as many games in the Champions League.

United have scored only 11 goals in the English top-flight in 10 games and Marcus Rashford is their only attacking player – who has scored a solitary goal for the record Premier League champions.

So, it appears having struggled with goal-scoring issues this season as well, United are looking to sign a new centre-forward in January to address that problem.

Reinforcements

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Man Utd are willing to sign a new ‘seasoned’ striker in January to support Hojlund as the United hierarchy think easing off the goal-scoring burden from the youngster’s shoulder would help him develop quickly.

The Daily Mail further states that Man Utd have already prepared a three-man shortlist of strikes with Ivan Toney, Mehdi Taremi and Victor Osimhen on it. The report further claims that Toney could leave Brentford in January and United have been keeping a close eye on his situation, while Teremi – whose current contract is set to expire at the end of this season – could be tempted to move to Old Trafford if United formalise their interest.

With United finding it difficult to finish off chances this season, signing a new striker would be a shrewd decision and any of the three shortlisted players could be a very good option.

However, it has been suggested that United’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations so they can’t afford to spend big to sign a new player unless they raise funds by making a big sale.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to sign a new striker in January to reinforce their frontline.