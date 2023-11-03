Tottenham plotting January swoop for Brais Mendez

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a January swoop for Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The North London club were seemingly looking to strengthen their engine room by signing a new box-to-box midfielder last summer. A few players were mentioned as potential targets with Conor Gallagher being suggested as the primary option.

However, Spurs eventually opted not to sign anyone after deciding to keep hold of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. But, the Dane has found it difficult to break into Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven this season so it has been suggested that the former Southampton star could leave the club in January to find regular first-team football elsewhere.

Therefore, if the 28-year-old were to move away then signing a new midfielder would become a necessity for Tottenham. So, it appears Spurs have started to explore the market in-case Hojbjerg leaves the club in January.

Gallagher has now established himself as a key player in Mauricio Pochettino’s first eleven for Chelsea this season. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Tottenham will be able to secure his signature if they make a move for him next year so they have seemingly opted to shift focus to alternative targets with Mendez now emerging as a serious option.

Mendez to Tottenham

According to the report by Sport, Tottenham are interested in signing Mendez and they could make a concrete approach to purchase him in the winter window. The report further claims that Méndez has a £52m release clause included in his current contract so Spurs will have to spend big to acquire his service.

After joining La Real at the beginning of last season, the 26-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign for Imanol Alguacil’s side last term, helping his side finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League.

The Spaniard has continued his eye-catching performances this season as well, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has showcased glimpses of his talent for Real Sociedad in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Mendez in January to reinforce their engine room.