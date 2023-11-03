Chelsea confirm Mykhailo Mudryk’s return to team training



Chelsea have confirmed the return of Mykhailo Mudryk to training ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening.

The Ukrainian recently scored his second Premier League goal of the season in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal. His attempted cross found its way into the Gunners net after a poor misjudgement from goalkeeper David Raya.

The 22-year-old has not played in the subsequent games due to an injury, but he looks set to return to the squad for the London derby under the lights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In an update provided by Chelsea’s official website, it has been confirmed that the £39 million star is returning to team training which is a huge boost for the London side.

Chelsea produced one of their best performances of the campaign in the derby draw against Arsenal. They were dominant for most of the game before a lapse in concentration towards the end.

Two late goals allowed the Gunners to secure an unlikely draw and this was followed by an underwhelming 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge which many of the fans did not expect.

The club made amends with a 2-0 win over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup 4th round, but the big test will be up against Spurs, who are flying high at the top of the standings after 10 matches.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been exceptional at the start of the season. They have had some luck going their way and have the chance to maintain their lead at the top with another win.

Chelsea and Pochettino will be aiming to scupper their plans by inflicting their first league defeat of the season. Mudryk’s return is a huge boost, considering his pace and dribbling out wide.

The Blues generally fare well with Spurs and they have been on the winning side in 5 of the last 7 meetings. The league defeat on the road last season was the 1st to Spurs since November 2018.