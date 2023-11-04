Tottenham could move for Lloyd Kelly in January

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign a center-back during the January transfer window and remain interested in signing Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth, as per 90min.

Spurs are making the acquisition of a new central defender their priority once the January window opens, with Kelly still featuring prominently on their shortlist.

It’s worth noting that Tottenham had a £20 million bid for Kelly rejected late in the summer transfer window. Bournemouth decided to retain Kelly, despite his contract entering its final year.

90min claims that Spurs could make another offer for the 25-year-old in January, but they might face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United.

In addition, Fulham and West Ham United are now monitoring Kelly’s situation, which could become more complex due to interest from foreign clubs.

Serie A clubs Juventus and AC Milan have shown interest in Kelly, and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on securing his services. Importantly, foreign teams can begin pre-contract negotiations with Kelly starting in January, whereas English clubs are unable to make such agreements.

Squad depth?

Tottenham have emerged as the unexpected success story of the current Premier League season, thanks to the leadership of manager Ange Postecoglou. Under his guidance, Spurs have achieved a remarkable record of eight wins and two draws in their first ten games, securing the top spot in the league as they head into November.

Despite their impressive performance this season, it’s essential to acknowledge that Tottenham’s squad depth remains somewhat limited. There’s a noticeable gap in quality between their key starting players and the substitutes.

Their strong start to the season is supported by various performance metrics, and this success has been achieved even after the departure of Harry Kane, the club’s most legendary player.

Postecoglou and the players have not only transformed their on-field performance but have also reestablished a strong connection between the club and its fans, repairing what appeared to be a fractured relationship at the end of the previous season. As the head coach has consistently emphasized, this is just the beginning of what they aim to achieve.