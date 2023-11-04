[Teams] Newcastle vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made several changes from the side that lost 3-1 to West Ham in the EFL Cup in midweek. Aaron Ramsdale failed to make the most of his opportunity after putting in a poor display so he drops back to the bench with David Raya recalled between the sticks.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also given a recall as he replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back. William Saliba was given a rest in midweek but the Frenchman is recalled this evening to start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arsenal’s defence. Jacub Kiwior drops back to the bench.

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow with the news that captain Martin Odegaard isn’t fit enough to make the squad tonight. The Norwegian made a late cameo appearance against West Ham in midweek after nursing a hip injury recently, but it appears he may have aggravated the issue.

Jorginho captains Arsenal this evening in Odegaard’s absence. Kai Havertz also gets a start in midfield while Declan Rice returns to the starting eleven after being given a breather on Wednesday night against his old club.

Gabriel Jesus remains out with a hamstring injury so Eddie Nketiah keeps his place up front. He’ll be looking to build some momentum following his excellent hat-trick against Sheffield United last weekend.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were both named among the Arsenal substitutes against West Ham last time out. However, they’re recalled to start out wide today so Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard drop to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Willock, Miley

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Havertz, Rice; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Elneny, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard.