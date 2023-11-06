Liverpool identify Federico Chiesa as Mohamed Salah’s replacement

Liverpool are interested in Juventus’ winger, Federico Chiesa amid Mohamed Salah’s inevitable departure, as per Calciomercato.

In the event of Salah’s potential departure, Liverpool are actively seeking a replacement, and they have identified the Italian international as a potential successor to the Egyptian winger.

Salah’s current contract with Liverpool extends until 2025, but it appears that his departure is likely over the next two transfer windows amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

According to a report from Football Insider, it’s been suggested that Salah’s move to the Saudi Pro League next summer is essentially a “done deal.”

During the recent summer transfer window, Al-Ittihad made efforts to acquire Salah but Liverpool rejected their substantial offer, totaling £150 million.

Football Insider has further disclosed that Salah has verbally agreed to join the Saudi Pro League, which has been attracting elite stars. However, Liverpool have no intention of selling Salah in January, regardless of the offers they may receive.

Reds step up interest

Salah may soon become the next big star departing Europe for a journey to Saudi Arabia. Regardless, Liverpool’s stance remain unwavering during the ongoing winter transfer window, as they have no plan to part with him while the season is in full swing.

However, a different scenario may unfold in the upcoming summer, as the winger might entertain a tempting proposition from the Saudi Pro League. In such a case, Liverpool would find themselves in need of a replacement, and they have set their sights on Juventus’ winger, Chiesa, according to CalcioMercato.

The 26-year-old undeniably constitutes a pivotal asset for Juventus, distinguished by his finesse in one-on-one duels, adeptness at altering direction, and a perpetual challenge to the opposing defense. These attributes render the Italian winger a prime candidate to step into Salah’s shoes, fitting seamlessly into Jürgen Klopp’s brand of football.

Nevertheless, Juventus harbors no intent to relinquish a player of Chiesa’s caliber – who is essential for both the present and future prospects of the club. The unfolding of Salah’s situation will be a matter of interest, and negotiations regarding Chiesa are likely to commence in the subsequent summer transfer market.

Chiesa is valued at £39m by Transfermarkt and he’d be an excellent signing if Liverpool could get a deal done in that price range. However, with Juve likely to be reluctant sellers, the Reds may have to come up with an offer they can’t refuse.