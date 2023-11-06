Man Utd make ‘enquiry’ to sign Arsenal target Sacha Boey

Manchester United have reportedly made an ‘enquiry’ to sign Arsenal target and Galatasaray star Sacha Boey in the upcoming transfer window, as per the RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

It previously looked like Erik ten Hag wasn’t impressed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s displays so the Dutch boss was planning to sign a new fullback to strengthen the defence.

Several players were linked with a move to Old Trafford with Jeremie Frimpong being among them. But, United eventually opted not to make a move for anyone after deciding to keep hold of the Englishman.

In the meantime, Wan-Bissaka has turned his fortune around and has now established himself as a key player in Ten Hag’s starting eleven. So, it was thought that Ten Hag was happy with the 25-year-old and Diogo Dalot as right-back options. However, it seems Man Utd are still exploring the market to sign a new fullback with Boey now emerging as a serious target.

The Manchester Evening News cites and translates Hawkins‘ report as stating that Man Utd are planning to strengthen their right-back position and have identified Boey as a potential target.

Battle

The report further claims that United have already opened formal talks with Galatasaray to learn about the details of signing the defender in the upcoming transfer window.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the development of the Frenchman ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window. So, the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the 23-year-old.

Galatasaray reportedly want a fee of more than £17m to let their star man leave. So, Arsenal or Man Utd can secure the fullback’s signature for a reasonable fee if either club manage to acquire his service.

Boey has showcased his qualities during his time in the Turkish top-flight over the last few years so he could be a solid signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners or the record Premier League champions eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing the Galatasaray star in the upcoming transfer window.