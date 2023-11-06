Journalist shares update on Arsenal pursuit of Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, but the player is in no rush to leave, as per journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORTS Jacobs suggests that a host of clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United previously showed interest in signing him.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners are interested in signing him, but Jacobs suggests that there is nothing concrete at the moment.

After a substantial summer spending spree that saw the Gunners spend over £200m, including the record signing of Declan Rice, Arsenal remain committed to further enhancing their squad during the January transfer window. One area Mikel Arteta will be looking to bolster is the central striker position.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Ivan Toney is the favored choice, but his £100 million price tag might sway the Gunners away prompting them to explore other options for bolstering their striking options.

Hence, RB Leipzig’s striker Sesko, often dubbed as ‘next Erling Haaland,’ is one of the names on the north London club’s radar. The Slovenian international striker made the move to the Bundesliga in the summer from sister club RB Salzburg and has already notched six goals in 13 appearances for his new team.

“Yeah, I’m not so sure there’s too much in these links between Arsenal and Sesko. With any top young player, Premier League clubs are doing normal due diligence and scouting, but I don’t think that there’s anything particularly concrete between Arsenal and Sesko at this point,” said Jacobs.

“As you say, Manchester United were one of the clubs and even Chelsea as well, taking a very serious look. But with Sesko, he obviously decided to bide his time and keep his development within the Red Bull group, moving in 2023 from Salzburg to Leipzig, and his development has continued in the Bundesliga. This season, he has scored three goals in seven games and I think it’s six in all competitions, off the back of 18 goals last season for Salzburg. But the player is in no rush from what I’m told.”

Arsenal step up pursuit?

Arsenal’s recent setbacks which include a 3-1 loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and a 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle, have painfully highlighted their need for quality squad depth beyond their starting lineup.

Despite the progress made under Arteta, the Gunners might be on the lookout for a new number nine given that Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah haven’t been as prolific in scoring as Arteta would have wished. To contend for the Premier League title, Arsenal will require a consistent 20-goals-a-season forward in their ranks.

Sesko has long been recognized as one of the most promising young talents in world football and is starting to fulfill his potential. At just 20 years old, he has made a strong start in Germany, netting six goals in his initial 13 appearances for Leipzig. He is valued at around £26m by transfermarket.com.

Barely six months after joining Leipzig, the substantial interest in the Slovenian striker hints that another transfer is very much likely and can’t be entirely ruled out, with Arsenal closely monitoring his progress.