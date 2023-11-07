Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing Assane Diao

According to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Real Betis wonderkid Assane Diao amid his impressive start to the campaign.

The 18-year-old has had an outstanding start to his senior career and he has already scored 4 goals in his 10 appearances for Betis.

His progress has been monitored by several top clubs and Mucho Deporte claim that Chelsea and Liverpool are among teams who have made approaches to sign him.

Betis are aware of the situation and there are currently looking to renew the youngster’s contract in order to increase his release clause from £26 million to £35 million.

Big potential

Diao has had a superb breakthrough campaign with Betis in the Spanish top-flight. He has become one of their key players in no time and he is now on the radar of elite teams. Aside from his goals, the youngster has impressed with his defensive awareness and has won more than 7 duels per league game.

He has also caught the eye with his dribbling skills and distribution in the final 3rd and looks to have the potential to become a top-class player in the long run. Chelsea’s interest is not a surprise, considering they have been signing several emerging talents since the start of the year. They have a long-term project in mind.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are not experimenting with their squad at the moment, but there is room for a young right winger in their ranks. Mohamed Salah is an undisputed starter in the position, but they may need a successor in future if the Egyptian pushes for a lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia which is a possibility.

Diao is far from a complete article at the moment but the early signs are very positive. Both Chelsea and Liverpool will be hoping to prise him away as the early opportunity. If Diao’s release clause is active during the January transfer window, Betis may have no choice but to prepare for his potential departure.